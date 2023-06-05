MetaMUI Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $53.68 Million (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $53.68 million and $101,338.07 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

