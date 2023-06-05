MicroVision Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 8,465 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 39% compared to the average volume of 6,097 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of MicroVision from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get MicroVision alerts:

Institutional Trading of MicroVision

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in MicroVision by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 78,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in MicroVision by 77.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MicroVision by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,952,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after buying an additional 89,043 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in MicroVision by 58.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 30,849 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MicroVision by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,236,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after buying an additional 166,348 shares during the period. 29.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroVision Stock Performance

MicroVision stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.42. 3,909,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.74 million, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 3.14. MicroVision has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MicroVision will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MicroVision Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It integrates micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. It uses its technology to develop automotive lidar sensors and provide solutions for advanced driver-assisted systems (ADAS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.