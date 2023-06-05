Minerva Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 19,243 PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of PCTEL at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,239,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 413,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 75,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,325 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCTI. TheStreet upgraded shares of PCTEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

PCTEL Price Performance

PCTI stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.09. 67,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,225. The company has a market capitalization of $97.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.44. PCTEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.92 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

PCTEL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.97%.

PCTEL Profile

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

