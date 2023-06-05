Minerva Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Navigator makes up about 3.1% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Navigator worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Navigator by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Navigator by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Navigator by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 325,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 69,031 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Navigator by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Navigator by 431.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 194,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE NVGS traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 28,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. Navigator had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 4.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navigator in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navigator from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Navigator Profile

(Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.