Minerva Advisors LLC Purchases 168,758 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,175,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,758 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock accounts for 5.2% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,018,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 698,808 shares during the period. Price Jennifer C. boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1,280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 690,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 979.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 596,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 541,468 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 361.7% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 542,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 424,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 15.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,045,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after purchasing an additional 416,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.12. 135,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Ryan Levenson acquired 5,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $34,574.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 205,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,238.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 260,928 shares of company stock worth $1,678,812. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

