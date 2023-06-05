Minerva Advisors LLC Purchases 4,900 Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Navigator comprises about 3.1% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Navigator worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Navigator in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in Navigator by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 63,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Navigator by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Navigator by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 325,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 69,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Navigator in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NVGS. TheStreet raised shares of Navigator from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Navigator stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,183. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Navigator had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

