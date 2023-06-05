Minerva Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of PCTEL as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PCTEL by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PCTEL by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PCTEL by 1.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,325 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PCTEL by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PCTEL by 11.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTEL Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of PCTI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.09. 67,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,225. The firm has a market cap of $97.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54. PCTEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $5.68.

PCTEL Dividend Announcement

PCTEL ( NASDAQ:PCTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.92 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PCTEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

PCTEL Profile

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

See Also

