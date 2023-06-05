Minim (MINM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.25). Minim had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 68.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million.

Get Minim alerts:

Minim Price Performance

MINM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.48. 27,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,136. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.39. Minim has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Minim Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Minim stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Minim, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MINM Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 961,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.09% of Minim as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.