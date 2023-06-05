Mirova Acquires New Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Mirova bought a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in State Street by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in State Street by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in State Street by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in State Street by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

State Street Stock Up 0.6 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.21.

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.98. 771,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.65. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

