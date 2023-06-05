Mirova Cuts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mirova cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Broadcom by 53.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,113 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Broadcom by 159.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,478,000 after acquiring an additional 679,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 442.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,184,000 after acquiring an additional 485,410 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.21.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $13.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $798.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $656.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $606.15. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.