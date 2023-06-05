Mirova Increases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mirova increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,896,000 after purchasing an additional 368,252 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 20,771.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 311,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Genuine Parts by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 356,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,276,000 after purchasing an additional 262,102 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.90. 158,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,145. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.95 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.22.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

