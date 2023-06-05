Mirova Invests $192,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mirova bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.10. 120,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,267. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

