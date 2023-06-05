Mirova Invests $221,000 in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Mirova bought a new position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 163.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. CL King lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:UNFI traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,752. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.05. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.68.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 45,168 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $1,003,632.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.