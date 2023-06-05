Mirova Sells 1,783 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mirova cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Moderna were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 17.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $2,279,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,172,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,630,816.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,172,209 shares in the company, valued at $276,630,816.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $79,387.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,588.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 456,992 shares of company stock valued at $64,722,946. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna Trading Up 1.0 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. SVB Securities downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.13.

Shares of MRNA traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,752. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.19. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

