Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.79

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 1624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company. Which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

