Mobileye Global (NYSE:MBLY) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mobileye Global (NYSE:MBLY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of MBLY opened at $43.56 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NYSE:MBLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.54 million.

