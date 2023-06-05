Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Gap Up to $39.78

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.78, but opened at $42.60. Moelis & Company shares last traded at $41.02, with a volume of 242,639 shares traded.

MC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.06.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 190.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 605.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 74.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 264.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 380.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

