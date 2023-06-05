MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $370.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $245.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MDB. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MongoDB from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $322.17.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $376.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $397.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.04.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $668,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,084,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,013 shares of company stock valued at $18,896,567 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,313,000 after acquiring an additional 897,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 493.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after acquiring an additional 763,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,735,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,157,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

