Moonbeam Price Reaches $0.26 (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001022 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $170.43 million and $3.74 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00053861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00038752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00016815 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005810 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000934 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,070,367,344 coins and its circulating supply is 647,441,007 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.