Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Lowered to $40.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MOS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mosaic from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mosaic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.47.

Shares of MOS opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $63.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

