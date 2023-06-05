Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,449,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165,228 shares during the quarter. Mueller Industries comprises 1.6% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 4.32% of Mueller Industries worth $144,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,606,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,510,000 after purchasing an additional 116,393 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,004,000 after acquiring an additional 31,872 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th.

Shares of MLI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.42. 196,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,921. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average is $69.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 23,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $1,824,515.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,383,351.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $1,099,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,283,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 23,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $1,824,515.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,351.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,740 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,981 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

