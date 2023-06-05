Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.18

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.18 and last traded at C$16.08, with a volume of 23168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.80.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

Mullen Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

(Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.