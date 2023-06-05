Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target Cut to $91.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

NBR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.29.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $96.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $919.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.31. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $193.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

About Nabors Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Valiant Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at $19,420,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 158.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after buying an additional 143,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,152,000 after purchasing an additional 136,874 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $14,112,000. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $16,797,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.