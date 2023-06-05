Natixis Boosts Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Natixis lifted its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 1,594.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 513,500 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.77% of Five9 worth $37,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Five9 by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 50.1% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 364,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,312,000 after purchasing an additional 121,595 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 40.6% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 110,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Five9 by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 18,363 shares during the last quarter.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.36.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.94. 676,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,189. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $120.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $162,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,277.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $162,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,277.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $94,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,017.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,972. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

