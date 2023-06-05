Natixis Grows Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Natixis increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 105.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,476 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.38% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $109,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5,486.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,593,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,321,309,000 after buying an additional 16,296,223 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,909,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after buying an additional 262,893 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,377,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 535,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,206,000 after buying an additional 191,310 shares during the period.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.95. 64,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,254. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.14 and its 200-day moving average is $211.01. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.57 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97.

Insider Activity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.00) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $190,114.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,870.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $1,481,802.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $190,114.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,870.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,442 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

