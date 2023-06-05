Natixis Grows Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Natixis increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,785,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,936 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.83% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $56,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 40,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 593.5% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 20,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54,856.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 26,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,331 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 27,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 586,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after buying an additional 357,361 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on XRAY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.78. 224,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

