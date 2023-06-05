Natixis Has $132.89 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Natixis lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,916,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,658 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 0.3% of Natixis’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Natixis’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $132,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.22. 1,773,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,844,776. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $54.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.87.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.