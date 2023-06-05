Natixis Increases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1,291.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573,889 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532,636 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.09% of Devon Energy worth $35,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,065,000 after acquiring an additional 131,526 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,993,000 after acquiring an additional 797,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,557 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $48.42. 3,514,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,327,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average is $56.73. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More

