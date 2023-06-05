Natixis Investment Managers International Decreases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,735 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 371,649 shares of company stock worth $35,129,913 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.50. 160,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,011. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

