Natixis Investment Managers International Purchases 1,755 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in IQVIA by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.54. The company had a trading volume of 141,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.19. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $249.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About IQVIA

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.25.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

