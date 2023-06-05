Natixis Investment Managers International Purchases Shares of 34,865 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. Natixis Investment Managers International owned approximately 0.08% of BrightSphere Investment Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,922,000 after buying an additional 23,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,040,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,335,000 after buying an additional 67,179 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,123,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,127,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,116,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 396,933 shares during the period.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSIG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

BrightSphere Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSIG traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.86. 20,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,383. The stock has a market cap of $906.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.20 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 22.38% and a negative return on equity of 179.03%. Equities research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.91%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Quant and Solutions segment. The Quant and Solutions segment involves leveraging data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes and geographies, including Global, non-U.S., emerging markets, and managed volatility equities, as well as multi-asset products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.