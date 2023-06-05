Natixis Investment Managers International Raises Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis boosted its stake in Ecolab by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 83,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,966 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in Ecolab by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 225,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Mirova boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 584,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.49. The company had a trading volume of 292,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $179.76.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,986. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.64.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

