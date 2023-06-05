Natixis Investment Managers International Reduces Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,315 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates makes up approximately 1.3% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Natixis Investment Managers International owned approximately 0.13% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $17,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,141,000 after acquiring an additional 133,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,051,000 after buying an additional 49,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,177,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,175,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after buying an additional 48,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,294,000 after purchasing an additional 235,577 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.88. The stock had a trading volume of 76,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,917. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on JKHY. TheStreet lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.45.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.