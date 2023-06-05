Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 1,468 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Nasdaq by 32.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NDAQ. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,511. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.