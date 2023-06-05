Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 415 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hubbell by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,870,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,003,000 after acquiring an additional 301,775 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 301,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,769,000 after acquiring an additional 163,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Hubbell by 161.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 243,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,224,000 after acquiring an additional 150,269 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hubbell Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBB. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $293.92. 103,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,032. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $296.28.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.