Natixis Investment Managers International Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 2.9% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $39,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $445.12. 779,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.17. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $283.11 and a 52-week high of $454.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.13, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

