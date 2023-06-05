Natixis Investment Managers International Trims Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in ASML by 673.5% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 54,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,586,000 after buying an additional 47,147 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,836,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

ASML Trading Down 0.2 %

ASML Company Profile

ASML stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $723.45. 228,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,235. The company has a market capitalization of $285.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $747.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $663.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $635.34.

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.