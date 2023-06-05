Natixis Purchases 1,127,469 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Natixis lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 685.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127,469 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.85% of Ceridian HCM worth $82,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.06. 191,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.34. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.77 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $36,561.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,544.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 510 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $36,561.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,544.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $40,994.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,655.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,999 shares of company stock worth $1,537,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

