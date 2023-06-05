Natixis Purchases 184,941 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Natixis raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 640,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 184,941 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $39,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.31. 504,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average is $61.07.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Stories

