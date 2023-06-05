Natixis Raises Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Natixis increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1,475.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491,348 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.34% of Teradyne worth $45,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,340,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,544,000 after acquiring an additional 67,885 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,089,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,019,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,383,000 after acquiring an additional 208,790 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,593 shares of company stock valued at $249,408. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,006. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.01. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $112.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.58%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

