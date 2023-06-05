Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Cap of $3.28 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $47,221.33 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00126878 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00054783 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00039397 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00023678 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000479 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000113 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,292,710 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

