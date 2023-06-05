nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Down 4.5%

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.87 and last traded at $23.87. Approximately 44,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 814,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCNO. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on nCino from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

nCino Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. On average, analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $1,744,052.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 320,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,729.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $39,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,232.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $1,744,052.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,729.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,705 shares of company stock worth $2,126,087. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in nCino by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 62.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in nCino by 69.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in nCino by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in nCino by 218.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

