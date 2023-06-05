Neo Ivy Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 5,331.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for approximately 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 14,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $13,238,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 149,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.4 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.78. 462,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,142. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.92 and a 200-day moving average of $233.56. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $263.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,697 shares of company stock worth $2,137,850. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

