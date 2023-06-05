Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $778,000 in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,457,000 after buying an additional 208,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,834,000 after purchasing an additional 86,838 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,727,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,802,000 after purchasing an additional 154,302 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TXRH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.47.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $111.08. 643,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,943. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.94 and a fifty-two week high of $116.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.66 and its 200-day moving average is $103.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 52.76%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,513. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,431,099. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.