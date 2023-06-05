Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $837,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $859,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Garmin by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $1,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

GRMN traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.53. The stock had a trading volume of 533,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.71. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $108.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

