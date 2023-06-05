Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $885,000 in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $309,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,189,479.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $309,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,189,479.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total transaction of $1,272,505.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,966,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,451 shares of company stock worth $6,818,032 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ResMed Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

ResMed stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.12. The company had a trading volume of 423,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.30 and a 52 week high of $247.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.36 and a 200-day moving average of $219.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.98%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.