Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. Equity Residential accounts for approximately 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Insider Activity

Equity Residential Stock Performance

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EQR traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $63.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,978,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,165. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $80.89.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.6625 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.