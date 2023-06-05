Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $942,000 Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campion Asset Management lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 8,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 414,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after purchasing an additional 85,572 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $780,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 419,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Unum Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of UNM traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.07. 1,175,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.61.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $250,050.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $125,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,290.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $250,050.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,529 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.