Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. PNM Resources comprises approximately 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis lifted its position in PNM Resources by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 93,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

PNM Resources stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.45. 285,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,404. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.43 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

