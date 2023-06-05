Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,015 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,689 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $55,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after buying an additional 977,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $187,599,000. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 84.4% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $535,279,000 after buying an additional 653,867 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $10.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $410.65. 3,019,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,327,321. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.28 and a 52-week high of $411.91. The company has a market capitalization of $182.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $343.48 and its 200-day moving average is $327.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,796 shares of company stock worth $22,305,805 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.72.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Read More

